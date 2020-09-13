New mural beautifies Centre Street in Calgary, transforming it from ‘Walk of Doom’ into ‘Magic Walk’

A group of artists is painting a mural along Calgary’s Centre Street — a project that hopes to change negative perceptions of the area by brightening it up.
Designed by three artists and painted with the help of dozens of volunteers, the mural “reflects the flavour” of the Crescent Heights community with references to its architecture, landmarks and people, according to Sandra Neill, director of the Crescent Heights Community Association.
She said the project will make strolling the space more enjoyable. Neill explained that the stretch was known as the “Walk of Doom” because it felt claustrophobic, unsafe and loud; now it’s the “Magic Walk.”
“We really want it to be a fun journey for them… I think with all this colour, it will be more exciting for people to walk here.”
Painters have been working on the piece, which is located on a retaining wall between Samis Road and 7 Avenue N.W., since Friday.
It was funded by the City of Calgary Parking Revenue Reinvestment Program.
