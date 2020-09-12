Supportive housing project, featuring 52 units, proposed for Westbank First Nation

Send this page to someone via email

The Central Okanagan could soon be home to supportive housing homes.

On Saturday, the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing announced that a development proposal for a building featuring 52 units is in the works.

The ministry said it has identified a site on Westbank First Nation Land, adding the development would be for people experiencing homelessness.

The ministry said a rezoning application for the site, at 3235 Cougar Road, has been submitted to Westbank First Nation, and that it has received first reading, which provides the opportunity for public consultation.

The ministry said BC Housing and Turning Points Collaborative Society are also involved in the development.

“Housing is the foundation on which people build their lives, and the importance of safe, secure housing has never been clearer,” said Housing Minister Selina Robinson.

“We’re working in partnership with First Nations and local governments across the province to build much-needed new supportive housing, because we know it works.

“When people without homes are provided a place to call their own with the supports they need to succeed, everyone in the community benefits.”

The province says Turning Points would operate the building, including staff on site 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The province says if the rezoning application is approved this fall, BC Housing will provide more information, including the project’s estimated budget and proposed construction timelines.

In addition to this project, the province said it is working with WFN on 17 affordable homes through the Indigenous Housing Fund.

