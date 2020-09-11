B.C. Hockey League approves back-up plan if health officials don’t allow fans to attend games

Send this page to someone via email

The B.C. Hockey League says it will forge ahead with its plan to host its 2020-21 season, even if provincial COVID-19 rules don’t allow much-needed gate revenue.

On Friday, the junior-A league said its board of governors has unanimously approved an alternative plan that involves player fees, a reduced schedule and government support.

Unlike professional leagues, which financially benefit from television deals, minor and amateur sports leagues in North America are heavily dependent on gate revenues to make financial ends meet.

To that end, concerns are high that B.C.’s provincial health office will not allow fans to attend games this coming season, thus denying teams of gate revenue.

In a press release, the BCHL said if the province does not approve its request for 25 per cent arena capacity, the league will use the plan adopted by the board of governors.

Notably, the press release was issued following the NFL’s season-opening game on Thursday in Kansas City, which saw just under 16,000 fans watch the Chiefs beat Houston 34-20.

“Our main objective remains to play a season, no matter what, but our original goal of starting in December with 25 per cent capacity in our buildings is in jeopardy,” said BCHL board of governors chairman Graham Fraser.

“This new scenario allows us to have a fall-back plan if that does not occur. Even if we end up going with the alternative, we may have the opportunity to introduce fans into the stands later in the season and into the playoffs, which would, in turn, reduce costs for the players and their families.”

The league said the alternative scenario was passed by the board of Governors on a Thursday conference call.

“The fact that we are prepared to play a season without fans does not mean we no longer require financial support from the government,” said league commissioner Chris Hebb.

“Player fees will give our teams the ability to survive, but our owners are preparing to take a financial hit to ensure we get to play regular-season games in 2020-21. If anything, this only increases our need for corporate and government support.”

The league said this will be the first time in its 60-year history that it will be asking for players to pay an amount beyond their billet fees.

“This is solely caused by COVID-19,” said Hebb, “and we plan on going back to business as usual next season.”

The league said players’ fees will be determined by each team’s respective costs.

The league also said an exhibition schedule will be released in the coming weeks, noting teams will be split into groups of four.

“Our No. 1 goal over the past six months has been to get our players back on the ice,” said league executive director Steven Cocker. “The board believes we presented a plan to safely have fans in the building and that remains our goal.

“At the end of the day, we want to do right by our players, teams, our league and our fans and that means having a 2020-21 season.”