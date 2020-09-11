Manitoba offers money for areas hit by spring, summer flooding

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba government says it will be offering compensation from the Disaster Financial Assistance fund to three areas hit by flooding in the spring and summer.

Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler says eligible costs from high water during spring flooding along the Red River Valley have been pegged at $3.7 million.

Another $2 million is being set aside for Piney, Stuartburn and other communities in the southeast, which were hit with heavy rain in early June.

The largest amount — $29.4 million — is going to Rivers, Minnedosa and other communities in western Manitoba for heavy rainfall in late June and early July.

The rain damaged a provincial dam at Rivers and prompted 10 communities to declare local states of emergency.

Disaster Financial Assistance is an ongoing program that reimburses homeowners, businesses and others for the costs of items such as evacuations, flood-prevention measures and cleanup.

