Parole revoked for Lethbridge woman who killed her mother

A Lethbridge woman who admitted to stabbing her mother while she slept was previously granted full parole, but now, Jessica Praill is back behind bars.

In April 2016, the then-28-year-old stabbed her mother, 54-year-old Shelley Praill, in her mother’s north Lethbridge home.

Praill had been living with her mother for about six months before the incident.

She was charged with second-degree murder, but later that year pleaded guilty to manslaughter, and was handed an eight-year prison sentence.

Just two years later, she was granted day parole, then full parole in May of 2019.

The parole board decision stated Praill was to have no alcohol, and that she was to take medication and follow a treatment plan including psychiatric treatment.

A recent Parole Board of Canada decision to revoke her full parole states shortly after that was granted, Praill’s mental health began to deteriorate.

The decision also said she was not sleeping for days, isolating herself in her room, having unexplained repetitive behaviour like running up and down the stairs, sudden mood shifts, ignoring family when they tried to engage in conversation, and quitting her job. She would also frequently ask if her family members were OK.

The decision reads in part: “Given the deterioration in your mental health and behaviours, the board has been satisfied that your risk in the community did become unmanageable and that your actions were within your own control. therefore, your FP is revoked.”

The report also said it believes Praill will present undue risk to society if she is released.

She will remain in custody until she reaches her next parole eligibility date, or until her statutory release date, which is after she has served two thirds of her sentence.

