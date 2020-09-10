Saskatchewan turkey production steady heading into holiday months

Send this page to someone via email

You might not be thinking about the holidays right now, but turkey farmers in Saskatchewan are expecting lots of people to gobble down home cooked meals.

According to the Turkey Farmers of Saskatchewan, there are 12 commercial farms in the province.

The COVID-19 pandemic initially put production on hold, but it has been smooth over the past few months.

About 6.4 million kg of turkey is produced in the province annually. The demand could be even higher this year for Thanksgiving and Christmas.

“I think they’re going to opt to cook a whole turkey and enjoy it with their immediate family as opposed to travelling during the holidays,” Turkey Farmers of Saskatchewan co-administrator Cinthya Wiersma said.

Wiersma also believes more Saskatchewan families are switching to turkey during the pandemic, as it’s a healthy alternative to other meat products but takes more time to prepare.

Turkey Farmers of Saskatchewan will have more data about consumption in the province in the coming months.

