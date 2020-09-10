Western Fair ready to launch virtual experience for Friday opening

Send this page to someone via email

There is just one day left until Western Fair kicks off its first-ever virtual fair.

Due to the novel coronavirus, the in-person festivities have had to be postponed by a year. Instead, for 2020, organizers have put together an augmented reality experience, online contests, and food delivery boxes to take its place.

Starting at 3 p.m., Friday, people will be able to access a virtual fair experience at locations around London through the Engage Art app.

Greg Blanchard, director of marking and media communications, said through the app, people can visit different outdoor locations throughout the city to experience virtual interactions through the cameras on their smartphones.

“Each day of the fair, there will be a different theme similar to a regular fair for 10 days,” Blanchard said.

“It’s exciting to see where technology is going.”

MORE DETAILS ANNOUNCED AS VIRTUAL WESTERN FAIR!

The first-ever virtual #WesternFair2020 is now just a week away from kicking off & we’re looking forward to keeping the fair’s spirit alive through a combination of A.R. and virtual experiences. read more -> https://t.co/reqwi9z4b3 pic.twitter.com/ts1DMENA97 — WesternFair District (@WesternFair) September 4, 2020

This the first time since the Second World War that the Western Fair has been cancelled.

“The fair has been around a long time and has had to evolve and adapt, so this is a better example of that,” Blanchard said.

Fairgoers will still get the chance to experience some of the delicious classics by way of a special food truck night next Wednesday on the Western Fairgrounds.

People missing the classic fair food like candy floss, funnel cakes and candy apples can still enjoy the sweet treats by way of the FairFood Boxes available for purchase starting Friday on the Western Fair website.

Blanchard said people can also purchase tickets in advance for the 2021 fair, with the first 500 getting a free front of the line pass.

