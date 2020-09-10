London man charged after Mercedes stolen from Niagara-on-the Lake crashes on Hwy. 401

Send this page to someone via email

A London, Ont., man is facing a slew of charges in a joint investigation between the Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) and Middlesex OPP.

Middlesex OPP say officers responded to reports of a “fail to remain collision” on Highway 401 at Veterans Memorial Parkway in London just before 2 a.m. Wednesday. A suspect reportedly began to flee on foot after learning police had been contacted, Middlesex OPP say, and officers arrived to find a suspect heading down the eastbound shoulder of the highway.

Police say the responding officers followed the suspect through all six lanes of traffic on the highway on foot and the suspect was dropping items as he fled and “failed to follow any directions of commands of the responding officers.” Police used a conducted energy weapon and the suspect was then taken into custody.

Story continues below advertisement

According to police, the Mercedes Benz involved in the crash had been reported stolen to the NRPS the day before during an armed robbery at the Outlet Collection Mall in Niagara-on-the-Lake.

Police say officers also had reason to believe the suspect may have been impaired at the time of the crash.

A London man, 28, faces several charges, including possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, operation while impaired, driving while under suspension and failing to stop after an accident.

Middlesex OPP say its officers are assisting the NRPS with their ongoing armed robbery investigation.

1:57 High-tech vehicle theft in Toronto’s east end caught on camera High-tech vehicle theft in Toronto’s east end caught on camera