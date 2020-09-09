Police no longer investigating ‘suspicious’ incident in Binbrook after reviewing security footage

Send this page to someone via email

An investigation into a suspicious incident in Binbrook has wrapped up after Hamilton police say they were unable to confirm the incident happened as reported.

Investigators initially asked Binbrook residents to check out their security cameras for “suspicious” footage last week after a girl reported being approached by two men in a white van.

At the time, Hamilton police said they were told that a 14-year-old girl was pushing a child in a stroller along Bradley Avenue near Magnificent Way last Tuesday when the men in the cargo van allegedly told her to get inside.

In their initial appeal to the public for information, police had said that the girl screamed and fled with the stroller to a nearby residence.

No physical contact or injuries were reported to detectives.

While security footage did show a white van in the area at the time, police say the evidence doesn’t show that events transpired in the way they were told.

They’re thanking the public for their help in the investigation, saying witness accounts and security camera footage were “crucial” in determining what happened.