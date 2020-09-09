Oakville elementary school staff member tests positive for coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO — The principal of an Oakville elementary school says a staff member tested positive for COVID-19 just days before students returned to class.

Gail McDonald says in a notice to parents that Oodenawi Public School was informed of the positive test on Monday.

She says the individual was present during staff PA Days at the school last week and that no students were exposed to the virus.

Read more: Brampton elementary school staff member tests positive for coronavirus

Staff who had close contact with the individual have been ordered by public health to self-isolate for 14 days.

The principal says the school underwent enhanced cleaning ahead of its reopening yesterday.

Story continues below advertisement

Under provincial guidelines, all schools are required to disclose COVID-19 cases to parents while protecting personal privacy.

Meanwhile, Ontario is reporting 149 new cases of COVID-19 today, but no new deaths related to the virus.

There were also 136 cases newly marked as resolved over the past 24 hours.

The total number of cases in Ontario now stands at 43,685, which includes 2,813 deaths and 39,332 cases marked as resolved.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said 28 of the province’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer new cases.

She said Toronto is reporting 50 new cases, Peel is reporting 41, and Ottawa has 16 new cases.

The province was able to complete 17,605 tests over the previous day.

2:20 Preparing for COVID-19 in the classroom: What to do if a student or teacher gets sick? Preparing for COVID-19 in the classroom: What to do if a student or teacher gets sick?