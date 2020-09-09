Menu

Crime

London man asleep at wheel facing impaired driving charges: London police

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted September 9, 2020 11:42 am
A London man has been charged with impaired driving after an officer found him asleep at the wheel.
A London man has been charged with impaired driving after an officer found him asleep at the wheel. File / Global News

A London man has been charged with impaired driving after an officer found him asleep at the wheel.

On Wednesday at 4:20 a.m., a London police officer was travelling northbound on Egerton Street near Florence Street when he pulled up behind a stopped vehicle at that intersection.

When the light changed to green, the vehicle in front of the officer remained stopped.

Police say when the officer went to check on the driver and knocked on the window, he noticed the driver was unconscious.

London teens charged after man robbed of bus tickets, police say

Concerned for his safety, police say the officer then broke the car’s window to unlock the door and woke the driver.

As a result of the interaction, the driver of the vehicle was arrested for impaired operation of a motor vehicle.

The 24-year-old London man is charged with impaired operation of a conveyance and failure to comply with a demand made by a peace officer.

The accused is scheduled to appear in London court on Dec. 2.

