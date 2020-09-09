Port Hope police probe break and enter at former Catholic elementary school building

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Port Hope, Ont., are investigating a break and enter at a former Catholic elementary school on Tuesday night.

According to the Port Hope Police Service, shortly before 10 p.m., police and firefighters responded to a fire alarm at the decommissioned St. Mary’s School on Pine Street. The building was closed in 2009.

Police say officers found a smashed window on the second floor.

Fire extinguishers were found dispensed throughout the building, which triggered the fire alarm, police say.

A search of the building failed to locate any individuals.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Port Hope Police at 905-885-8123 ext. 142, email phps@phps.on.ca or contact Crime Stoppers.

