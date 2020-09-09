Menu

Crime

Port Hope police probe break and enter at former Catholic elementary school building

By Greg Davis Global News
Police in Port Hope are investigating vandalism to the former St. Mary's Catholic School seen here in July 2019.
Police in Port Hope are investigating vandalism to the former St. Mary's Catholic School seen here in July 2019. Google Street View

Police in Port Hope, Ont., are investigating a break and enter at a former Catholic elementary school on Tuesday night.

According to the Port Hope Police Service, shortly before 10 p.m., police and firefighters responded to a fire alarm at the decommissioned St. Mary’s School on Pine Street. The building was closed in 2009.

Police say officers found a smashed window on the second floor.

Fire extinguishers were found dispensed throughout the building, which triggered the fire alarm, police say.

A search of the building failed to locate any individuals.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Port Hope Police at 905-885-8123 ext. 142, email phps@phps.on.ca or contact Crime Stoppers.

CrimeBreak And EnterPort HopePort Hope Police ServicePort Hope crimeSt. Mary’s Schoolformer Catholic schoolformer Catholic school break and enter
