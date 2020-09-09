Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

World

Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by far-right Norwegian lawmaker

By Jan M. Olsen The Associated Press
Posted September 9, 2020 8:09 am
Trump says Israel-UAE peace agreement discussions were nothing but ‘like and love’
WATCH: Trump says Israel-UAE peace agreement discussions were nothing but ‘like and love’

A far-right Norwegian lawmaker said Wednesday that he has nominated U.S. President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts in the Middle East.

Christian Tybring-Gjedde, a member of the Norwegian Parliament for the far-right Progress Party, said Trump should be considered because of his work “for a peace agreement between the United Arab Emirates and Israel which opens up for possible peace in the Middle East.”

“No matter how Trump acts at home and what he says at press conferences, he has absolutely a chance at getting the Nobel Peace Prize,” Tybring-Gjedde, told The Associated Press.

Read more: UAE and Israel agree to full diplomatic ties, Donald Trump says

He said he nominated Trump on Wednesday, adding that “Donald Trump meets the criteria” for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Tybring-Gjedde was also one of two Norwegian lawmakers who nominated Trump for the peace prize in 2018 for his efforts to bring reconciliation between North and South Korea.

Trending Stories

Any national lawmaker can nominate someone for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Hezbollah leader calls UAE-Israel peace agreement a political favour for Trump
Hezbollah leader calls UAE-Israel peace agreement a political favour for Trump

The process of considering candidates and awarding the prize is done in Norway, in contrast to the other Nobel Prizes, which are awarded in neighbouring Sweden. Nominations must be sent to the Norwegian Nobel Committee by Feb. 1.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee doesn’t publicly comment on nominees. Under its rules, the information is required to be kept secret for 50 years.

“It is now to hope that the Nobel Committee is able to consider what Trump has achieved internationally and that it does not stumble in established prejudice against the US President,” Tybring-Gjedde said in a Facebook post.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
