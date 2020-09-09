Menu

Comments

Canada

Mask, PPE vending machines enter service at Oakville GO, Union UP Express stations

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted September 9, 2020 8:01 am
A personal protective equipment vending machine that sells masks, disposable gloves, hand sanitizer etc. at Oakville GO Station.
A personal protective equipment vending machine that sells masks, disposable gloves, hand sanitizer etc. at Oakville GO Station. Matt Llewellyn / Metrolinx

Metrolinx says two vending machines selling face masks and other personal protective equipment are now in service at Oakville GO Station and at Union UP Express Station in the SkyWalk.

Products being sold inside the vending machines include disposable face coverings, reusable face coverings for both adults and children, disposable gloves, hand sanitizers and touchless keychains.

Pricing for a 10 pack of disposable face coverings is $9.99, a travel-sized hand sanitizer goes for $3.49, and travel keychains cost $6.99.

Read more: GO Transit to increase service in September after cuts due to coronavirus

Metrolinx said all of the items sold at the vending machines are individually wrapped.

The two vending machines at Oakville GO and Union are part of a pilot project and Metrolinx said it expects to have more PPE-style vending machines at more stations in the coming months.

A personal protective equipment vending machine that sells masks, disposable gloves, hand sanitizer etc. is now available at two Metrolinx stations.
A personal protective equipment vending machine that sells masks, disposable gloves, hand sanitizer etc. is now available at two Metrolinx stations. Matt Llewellyn / Metrolinx

