Environment

Haligonians get five more weekends of access to George’s Island

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted September 8, 2020 8:03 pm
Georges Island opens to the public
WATCH: Georges Island has been a bit of a mystery for decades. Although it’s a national historic site, it’s been off limits to most. But on Saturday, that all changed. Graeme Benjamin reports.

Haligonians will be allowed to visit Georges Island for an additional five weekends this year.

Parks Canada announced Tuesday that they’ll be extending the visitor season to the national historic site.

The news comes after a high demand for tickets to the island which was not open to the public until this August after a $2 million project to build a permanent wharf was completed.

Read more: Halifax harbour’s Georges Island opens to the public

The additional weekends will start Sept. 12 and stretch to the weekend of Oct. 10.

Throughout August, Ambassatours Grey Line has been using its Harbour Queen to ferry passengers from Cable Wharf to Georges Island.

Tickets can be booked on the company’s website.

Despite being located in the middle of Halifax harbour the island was largely off-limits to visitors.

Read more: Passenger ferry to Halifax’s Georges Island on deck for this summer

The island was designated as a historic site in 1965. It was fortified by the British military in 1750 and served as a detention centre during the deportation of Nova Scotia’s Acadian population between 1755 and 1763.

Its military installations include Fort Charlotte, which is known for housing two seaward-facing artillery batteries, and an underground tunnel complex.

