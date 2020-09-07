2 teens stabbed after fight on party bus spills onto side of Hwy 1 through Burnaby

Send this page to someone via email

Two teens were sent to hospital late Sunday night after a fight broke out onboard a party bus travelling along Highway 1.

The party bus had stopped on the side of the highway at Gaglardi Way in Burnaby just before midnight when RCMP were called.

Witnesses told police that passengers got off the bus and a fight broke out.

A 17-year-old boy was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police confirmed, and a second 17-year-old boy was also taken to the hospital with minor injures. Both had been stabbed, police said.

The bus was believed to have been travelling through Burnaby from Vancouver to Surrey.

Story continues below advertisement

At this time, it is believed this is a targeted incident, RCMP said.

Investigators are looking to talk to anyone who witnessed this incident and for any dashcam video from Sunday night. Contact Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999 or for anyone wishing to stay anonymous contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.