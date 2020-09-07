Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

2 teens stabbed after fight on party bus spills onto side of Hwy 1 through Burnaby

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted September 7, 2020 2:46 pm
Burnaby RCMP respond to fight on side of Highway 1
Two teens were stabbed following a fight that broke out in a party bus while travelling along Highway 1 in Burnaby Sunday night. RCMP say the bus pulled over and the fight spilled out on to the side of the highway.

Two teens were sent to hospital late Sunday night after a fight broke out onboard a party bus travelling along Highway 1.

The party bus had stopped on the side of the highway at Gaglardi Way in Burnaby just before midnight when RCMP were called.

Witnesses told police that passengers got off the bus and a fight broke out.

A 17-year-old boy was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police confirmed, and a second 17-year-old boy was also taken to the hospital with minor injures. Both had been stabbed, police said.

Trending Stories

Read more: Lamborghini in B.C. supercar rally involved in serious crash that left 2 children in hospital

The bus was believed to have been travelling through Burnaby from Vancouver to Surrey.

Story continues below advertisement

At this time, it is believed this is a targeted incident, RCMP said.

Investigators are looking to talk to anyone who witnessed this incident and for any dashcam video from Sunday night. Contact Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999 or for anyone wishing to stay anonymous contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Highway 1burnaby rcmpBurnaby BCParty busGaglardi WayBuranbyFight along Highway 1Fight Highway 1Party bus fightParty bus stabbingTeens stabbed party bus
Flyers
More weekly flyers