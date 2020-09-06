Downtown Regina gets 2 Pride sidewalks

Send this page to someone via email

Regina’s Pride Festival ended on Sunday with the painting of two sidewalks to celebrate the gender and sexual diverse community.

Volunteers spent the afternoon painting a rainbow sidewalk on 13th Avenue and Cornwall Street, while a second sidewalk, representing the transgender flag, was painted on 13th Avenue and Lorne Street.

“It’s really great to have a visual representation. Every time someone drives down the street they can see the city supports them, and the city supports inclusion,” said David Richards, a volunteer who helped paint the sidewalks.

A transgender flag is painted by volunteers on Sunday at 13th Avenue and Lorne Street. Justin Bukoski / Global News

While the sidewalks serve as a symbol of inclusion, Richards says it’s a reminder to the LGBTQ2S community that they’re also supported.

Story continues below advertisement

Brendan Dickie, a Regina Pride board member and teacher in Wolseley, Sask., has created rainbow crosswalks before, including in the Queen City and his small town.

Read more: Charges laid in connection with video showing bullying of transgender girl in Moose Jaw

Dickie says it’s important to have symbols, but it’s equally important to keep the conversation going around LGBTQ2 rights.

“It’s a really good way of educating people of the rights we have come to know now, and how far we can still go,” Dickie said.

1:41 The show must go on: Decorated cars parade through Regina during Queen City Pride The show must go on: Decorated cars parade through Regina during Queen City Pride

With files from Justin Bukoski.