Former Edmonton city councillor Bryan Anderson passes away

Bryan Anderson, one of Edmonton’s longest-serving city councillors, has died.

Mayor Don Iveson confirmed the sad news on Friday.

“It is with a heavy heart that, on behalf of former Councillor Bryan Anderson’s family, I share the news of his passing this morning.

“I had the honour of serving alongside Bryan when I was first elected to city council in 2007. Having co-represented southwest Edmonton with Bryan, I saw firsthand his dedication and commitment to the residents of Ward 5 following a storied career as a teacher and coach.

“Bryan’s fervent belief in community and great sense of belonging will be greatly missed,” the mayor said.

Anderson was a teacher with Edmonton Public Schools at Strathcona Composite High School and Harry Ainlay. He retired from teaching and coaching in 1998. He ran for Edmonton city council that same year and was elected to represent Ward 5.

He announced he would not seek re-election in 2017.

Anderson is Edmonton’s fifth-longest-serving city councillor. He represented Wards 5 and 9 for six consecutive terms, dedicating 19 years to public service.

“He led city council’s sport and recreation initiative and went on to champion varsity athletics, recreation and international-calibre sporting infrastructure,” Iveson said.

In 2019, the city renamed a south Edmonton park the Bryan Anderson Athletic Grounds to honour his contributions.

“On behalf of city council and Edmontonians, I offer our condolences and warm thoughts to Bryan’s wife, Sharin, and family,” Iveson said. “Out of respect for their loss and grief, I ask that Edmontonians respect their privacy at this time.”