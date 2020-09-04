Menu

Canada

Ottawa to waive some immigration fees for Lebanese-Canadians and family

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 4, 2020 11:52 am
Beirut explosion: Signs of life detected at building destroyed by blast
WATCH ABOVE: Beirut explosion: Signs of life detected at building destroyed by blast

OTTAWA — Canada is waiving some immigration fees for Lebanese-Canadians and their close relatives affected by last month’s explosions in Beirut if they want to come to Canada.

Read more: Signs of life detected under Beirut rubble nearly 1 month after explosion

The Immigration Department also says it will rush travel documents for Canadian citizens in Lebanon and prioritize applications for non-citizens if they’re related to Canadians and live in the areas damaged by the massive detonations in the port on Aug. 4.

Halifax teen raises thousands for Beirut relief efforts
Halifax teen raises thousands for Beirut relief efforts

Those who qualify will get help without paying the usual prices for documents and application processing including citizenship certificates, passports and work permits.

The measures are to last until the end of January.

Read more: Lebanon begins consultations to form new crisis government

The explosion of a Beirut warehouse packed with ammonium nitrate last month killed an estimated 190 people, injured thousands, and devastated neighbourhoods for kilometres around.

Afterward, the Lebanese government resigned, layering a political crisis on top of the disaster.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
