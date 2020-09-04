Menu

Canada

Motorcyclist dies in fatal crash in Blandford-Blenheim Township: OPP

By Kelly Wang Global News
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

A two-vehicle collision in Blandford-Blenheim Township has left one person dead.

Oxford County OPP say the crash happened Thursday around 4 p.m. at the intersection of Oxford Road 22 and Oxford Road 29.

Police say a motorcycle and an SUV collided, and the motorcyclist was rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

The motorcyclist was later pronounced dead, according to officers.

The deceased has been identified as Ryan Gopsill, 25, of Innerkip, Ont.

The driver of the SUV was not injured.

The roads were closed for several hours while emergency crews were at the scene but have since reopened.

