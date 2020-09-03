Police release pictures of possible witness in Calgary woman’s homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police have released surveillance images of a woman they believe may have witnessed an interaction related to Vida Smith’s homicide.

Police say Smith, 69, travelled to Calgary from Chestermere to meet a friend on July 21. When she did not return home and missed a medical appointment later that week, her family called police.

On July 31, police announced that they believed Vida had been killed. Sixty-year-old Kevin Barton, who also goes by the name Chris Lee, has since been charged with manslaughter.

On Thursday morning, Calgary police released two images of a woman they are hoping to speak with in relation to the investigation. Police stress this woman is not believed to have any involvement in the case beyond being a witness.

Police believe the woman may have witnesses an interaction between a man and a woman who were inside a white SUV that was parked on the west side of the Sunridge ATB at 2555 – 32 St. N.E. The interaction occurred on July 21 — the day of Vida’s disappearance — between 1 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.

“From what we observed on CCTV, we believe that this woman witnessed something that caught her attention as she was walking by a vehicle,” Acting Staff Sgt. Stuart Cole said in a media release.

“We’re very interested in speaking with her and are looking for the public’s help to identify her.” Tweet This

The woman is described as short, with a slim to medium build. She was wearing glasses, a black backpack, black long-sleeved shirt, black leggings with a loose-fitting black-and-white skirt, and black shoes.

Police are asking for the public's help to identify this woman who officers believe may have witnessed an interaction linked to Vida Smith's homicide investigation. Police stress this woman is not involved in the homicide. Courtesy, Calgary police Police are asking for the public's help to identify this woman who officers believe may have witnessed an interaction linked to Vida Smith's homicide investigation. Police stress this woman is not involved in the homicide. Courtesy, Calgary police

Police continue to search for Vida’s remains.

Anyone who saw Barton or his beige Cadillac Escalade, in Calgary, Edmonton or in between, on Wednesday, July 22 is asked to contact police.

Sixty-year-old Kevin Barton, who also goes by the name Chris Lee, has been charged with manslaughter in Vida Smith’s homicide. Courtesy, Calgary police

Police ask anyone who may have seen Kevin Barton’s beige Cadillac Escalade, in Calgary, Edmonton or in between, on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 to contact police. Courtesy, Calgary police

