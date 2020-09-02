Man in stable condition after shooting outside of Mississauga apartment

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been taken to hospital after shooting outside of an apartment building in Mississauga Wednesday evening, Peel Regional Police say.

A police spokesperson said emergency crews were called to the building on Darcel Avenue, near Dunrankin Drive and south of Morning Star Drive, just before 8:30 p.m.

The spokesperson said the victim was found outside the building with gunshot wounds and stabilized by paramedics before being taken to hospital.

As of Wednesday night, police didn’t release suspect information.

The scene of the shooting was steps away from the scene of a major shooting in September 2019.

Seventeen-year-old Jonathan Davis was at the rear of the apartment building with several other residents when investigators alleged seven suspects wearing dark-coloured clothing mostly armed with semi-automatic handguns fired almost 140 rounds of ammunition. Davis, who was believed to be a bystander, was shot and killed.

Meanwhile, anyone in the area with dashcam video or information was asked to call police, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

SHOOTING:

– C/R 8:27 p.m.

– Darcel Av / Dunrankin Dr #Mississauga

– Report of multiple shots fired in the area

– Heavy police presence in the area

– One male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Victim is alert, conscious and breathing.

– @Peel_Paramedics on scene

– 20-0282886 pic.twitter.com/WJH6cA15NO — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) September 3, 2020