Ontario family offers at home learning tips for parents this school year

While many students will be returning to class, some have opted out, in favour of learning at home.

A family from Whitby is trying to help others make the adjustment.

Summer break is over and the new school year has started for the Hess family.

While many people will be experiencing at home learning for the first time, this is the ninth year Arrica Hess has taught her own kids.

“I enjoy seeing them learn and grow and being a part of that process,” said Arrica Hess, Homeschool Mom.

Hess has four children ranging from 13 to five-years-old.

She says it can be hard sometimes with the different grade levels.

“I typically try to make time for each person so I have one-on-one time so whether it’s their math or language they are struggling with, and others read alone. I try to divide my time,” said Hess.

Over the years, Hess says she’s been learning with her kids and she aims to go at whatever pace suits them best.

“That you’re ready to slow down if your kid needs to slow down, and you’re ready to speed up, if your kid is ready to speed up and most importantly that the learning is fun, if they’re really interested in something dive deeper in it,” said Hess.

“If I really put my mind to it I could get my school work done in like four hours,” said Issaac Hess, Grade 8 student.

Math has been an ongoing challenge for Issaac Hess.

Now in Grade 8, he says that one on one help has improved his grades in that subject.

“She spent a lot of time with me just tutoring me at math and helping me. I’m a lot better now,” said Issaac Hess.

“I like learning from my mom because she explains things really well,” said Seanna Hess, Grade 4 Student.

Over 13,500 Durham District School Board students or 19 per cent will be learning at home starting next week.

While structure is important, Arrica Hess says it’s also an opportunity for parents to help and focus on their kids weaknesses.

“You have that opportunity at home so while in a classroom setting you may spend 45 minutes on this one thing and your child is still struggling. You could spend a couple hours, multiple days on that,” said Arrica Hess.

This school year will be a learning experience for many families across the province, for those at home.

“As long as you see real growth and progress, they’re doing fine,” said Hess.