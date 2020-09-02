Menu

Canada

Liberals campaign in Saint Stephen and Saint John today, Tories in Oromocto

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Global News Morning New Brunswick: September 2
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Alyse Hand on Global New Brunswick.

Liberal Leader Kevin Vickers has a pair of announcements scheduled today on New Brunswick’s campaign trail.

Vickers will be in Saint Stephen in the morning and will then travel to Saint John.

Progressive Conservative Leader Blaine Higgs has a campaign stop scheduled in Oromocto.

Read more: New Brunswick Liberals promise to eliminate interest on provincial student loans

Green Leader David Coon has wrapped up a tour across northern New Brunswick and will make an announcement today on renewable energy in Fredericton.

On Tuesday, the Liberals promised to cut interest on student loans if elected, while the Tories vowed to protect the environment.

The People’s Alliance said they would address the issue of food security if elected.

Story continues below advertisement

 

New Brunswickers pass halfway mark in provincial election campaigning
New Brunswickers pass halfway mark in provincial election campaigning

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 2, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
New Brunswick Election 2020
