Injured hiker airlifted from Pincushion Mountain near Peachland

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted August 28, 2020 8:28 pm
Penticton Search and Rescue was involved in evacuating an injured hiker by helicopter on Friday afternoon.
Penticton Search and Rescue was involved in evacuating an injured hiker by helicopter on Friday afternoon. PENSAR

A helicopter was needed on Friday to rescue a hiker from Pincushion Mountain near Peachland.

In a social media post, Penticton Search and Rescue said it responded to the noon call for help after B.C. Emergency Health Services received a report of a female hiker in medical distress.

Because of the location at the summit, Search and Rescue was asked to rescue the hiker.

Read more: Hiker lost south of Kelowna since Saturday found by search and rescue crews

Search and Rescue manager Dale Jorgensen said an air evacuation unit was dispatched, as well as ground crews.

Further, he said a search and rescue member living in the area was able to ascend to the hiker prior to the helicopter team arriving, providing valuable information.

Search and Rescue said once the helicopter team arrived, the hiker was airlifted from the summit area around 3 p.m., and was transferred to awaiting emergency crews.

