Family displaced after fire guts home in east Saint John

A mid-day fire in east Saint John has forced a family from their home.

Saint John Fire crews were called to a report of a structure fire at 170 Cosy Lake Road, off the Airport Arterial, just before 12 p.m., on Friday.

When they arrived, crews found flames shooting out the front windows of the home.

Deputy Fire Chief Mike Carr said all the occupants got out safely and the blaze was extinguished within an hour.

“Damage is extensive in this structure,” Carr said at the scene.

“Those that weren’t impinged by flame have a lot of water and smoke damage. There is one family displaced out of this and they are going to be under the care of the Canadian Red Cross.”

No one was injured in the blaze.

Fire investigators were on scene trying to determine a cause of the fire.