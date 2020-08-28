Wildfire burns 15 hectares, winds blow smoke in Nova Scotia’s Yarmouth County

Send this page to someone via email

An ongoing wildfire in Yarmouth County, N.S., has burned about 15 hectares between Highway 103 and Trunk 3, in the municipality of Argyle.

Janine Muise, Argyle’s emergency management co-ordinator, said today the blaze is creating thick smoke in the area.

She says seven crew members from the Department of Lands and Forestry are on the scene, assisted by air tankers from New Brunswick.

Muise says the few homes located in the area are not at risk.

Officials say another fire that had been burning in West Pubnico, N.S., has been contained.

Nova Scotia has an average of 225 wildfires each season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 28, 2020.