Environment

Wildfire burns 15 hectares, winds blow smoke in Nova Scotia’s Yarmouth County

By STAFF The Canadian Press
Posted August 28, 2020 1:05 pm
A fire crew works at the Maitland Bridge in Annapolis County in 2016.
A fire crew works at the Maitland Bridge in Annapolis County in 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ HO-Communications

An ongoing wildfire in Yarmouth County, N.S., has burned about 15 hectares between Highway 103 and Trunk 3, in the municipality of Argyle.

Janine Muise, Argyle’s emergency management co-ordinator, said today the blaze is creating thick smoke in the area.

She says seven crew members from the Department of Lands and Forestry are on the scene, assisted by air tankers from New Brunswick.

Halifax Fire responds to early-morning blaze along Cow Bay Road

Muise says the few homes located in the area are not at risk.

Officials say another fire that had been burning in West Pubnico, N.S., has been contained.

Nova Scotia has an average of 225 wildfires each season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 28, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
