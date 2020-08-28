Winnipeg duplex expected to be ‘complete loss’ after early morning blaze

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg firefighters were busy early Friday morning battling a blaze at a vacant two-and-a-half-storey McDermot Avenue duplex.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) said fire crews were called to the scene just before 1 a.m., where they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the building.

Firefighters were forced to exit the building when conditions became too difficult and switched to using aerial ladders, WFPS said.

A neighbouring home was evacuated, and one firefighter was injured but didn’t need to be taken to hospital.

Crews were expected to remain on scene throughout the morning, causing the temporary closure of McDermot between Isabel Street and Juno Street.

No damage estimates are currently available, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation, but WFPS said it’s believed the building is a complete loss.

