Canada

Montreal man dead after being pulled from water in Prince Edward County, Ont.

By Staff The Canadian Press
Chatham-Kent OPP say they were called to Rondeau Provincial Park on Thursday after a woman fell off her inflatable raft and was pulled from Lake Erie.
Chatham-Kent OPP say they were called to Rondeau Provincial Park on Thursday after a woman fell off her inflatable raft and was pulled from Lake Erie. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, Ont. — Provincial police in eastern Ontario say a 32-year-old man from Montreal is dead after an apparent drowning.

Police say the incident happened Thursday at around 4:15 p.m. when a family was swimming at North Beach Provincial Park on County Road 27 in Prince Edward County.

They say one member of the family failed to surface and was eventually pulled from the water, at which point first responders administered CPR.

Read more: 2 men believed drowned in same Prince Edward County park on same day: OPP

Investigators say the man was taken to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

They identified the deceased as Oussama Righi.

Police say a post-mortem examination has been scheduled and foul play is not suspected.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
