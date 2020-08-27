Menu

Crime

Lindsay man arrested after assault with baseball bat: police

By Greg Davis Global News
A Lindsay man is accused of assault another with a baseball bat.
A Lindsay, Ont., man faces assault charges following an altercation in the town on Wednesday.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, officers were called to the area of Hamilton Street and Mary Street West for reports that a man had struck another man with what appeared to be a baseball bat.

Officers say one person was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The investigation led to the arrest of one person.

Brandon Finlay, 25, of Lindsay, was charged with assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and breach of probation.

