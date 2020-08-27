Lennox and Addington OSPCA looking for new home for blind dog Duke

Send this page to someone via email

The Lennox and Addington OSPCA is asking the community to give a blind dog named Duke a new home.

Duke was recently dropped off at the animal care centre because his owners could not care for his special needs.

He is a one-year-old blue heeler-type dog.

Read more: New Brunswick teen creates robotic guide dog

He came to the care centre unable to see and in constant pain due to an untreatable eye condition, according to an OSPCA news release. He has since undergone surgery to remove both eyes.

“It takes a community to give an animal like Duke a second chance,” says Esther McCutcheon, manager of the Ontario SPCA Lennox and Addington Animal Centre. “We are grateful for our generous donors, dedicated staff and for the care provided by Dr. Maryla Cutcliffe and her compassionate veterinary team. This team effort has transformed Duke’s life.”

Story continues below advertisement

Since Duke came into the Napanee animal care centre, staff say they have been giving him one-on-one attention to gain his trust through patience and kindness. He’s now a happy dog who loves to play.

3:33 Adopt a Pet: Adopting during the COVID-19 pandemic Adopt a Pet: Adopting during the COVID-19 pandemic

“Duke finds joy in everything,” says McCutcheon. “I think he knows we are here to help him, and that he’s safe. When he hears your voice, it’s like he smiles.”

The OSPCA says Duke is still recovering from his surgery, but will soon be ready for adoption. If you are interested in adopting Duke, visit ontariospca.ca/lennoxaddington and keep an eye on the adoption page.