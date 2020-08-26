Menu

Cannabis

Regina city council votes down cannabis moratorium bylaw

By Elise Darwish Global News
Posted August 26, 2020 8:42 pm
Regina city council reverse a recent decision to put a temporary moratorium on cannabis stores.
On Wednesday, Regina city council reversed a recent decision to put a temporary moratorium on new cannabis retail stores in the city.

Read more: City relaxes proposed cannabis zoning bylaw

Council struck down the new bylaw on its second reading that would have put a hold on new cannabis retail stores until next year.

Back in July, the majority of councillors supported the idea of waiting to approve new stores until a market analysis could be reviewed next year.

Read more: Regina releases cannabis zoning plan ahead of city committee meeting

“The legal market competes with the illicit market on at least three factors: there’s quality, there’s price  and there’s convenience,” says Jason Childs, who was one of several delegates that spoke at council regarding the moratorium.

Story continues below advertisement

“Locally we can’t control quality or price, but we can influence convenience, and this moratorium on expanding the number of regional outlets, goes the opposite direction.”

With the information presented to council by delegates, the motion for the bylaw was voted down.

Mayor Micheal Fougere was among those who voted against the motion.

“I want to thank the delegates for their information, they have convinced me that the impact is significant of the jobs created, but as well its impact on the black market to shrink that is really super important,” Fougere said.

Read more: Cannabis store owner links black market to slow Sask. sales

Cannabis retail applications will open to the free market in the province come September.

