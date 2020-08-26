Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Privacy breach within Guelph’s health unit has affected influenza patients

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted August 26, 2020 5:51 pm
Guelph's health unit says a privacy breach has affected some information about residents that dates back to 2011.
Guelph's health unit says a privacy breach has affected some information about residents that dates back to 2011. Getty Images

Guelph’s public health unit says there was a breach of privacy that has affected the information of residents who tested positive for Influenza within the last nine years.

According to a statement from Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health, a dashboard that was used to display information about influenza cases was posted on its public website between January and May of this year.

Read more: Human rights groups concerned over Guelph police’s use of COVID-19 database

The dashboard contained information on individuals with lab-confirmed cases of influenza A and B.

“At no time were the names of clients exposed,” public health said. “It was possible to view certain kinds of personal information and personal health information such as the address of a case, specifics about the strain of influenza and information about symptoms.”

Story continues below advertisement

Fewer than 100 people accessed the dashboard while it was posted, according to public health. They said the risk that any personal health information was accessed is very low.

Trending Stories

Most of the people impacted were those who tested positive for influenza between Jan. 2, 2011, and Jan. 3, 2020.

Joint investigation finds LifeLabs failed to protect personal information
Joint investigation finds LifeLabs failed to protect personal information

Public Health said it has taken steps to ensure that this doesn’t happen again, but did not provide details.

Read more: LifeLabs failed to protect personal information of millions, B.C. and Ontario report says

The breach has also been reported to the Information and Privacy Commissioner of Ontario. Residents affected by the breach can file a complaint with the provincial privacy watchdog.

More information can be found on public health’s website.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
GuelphPrivacy BreachWellington Dufferin Guelph Public HealthGuelph Public HealthGuelph health unitinfluenza patientsprivacy breach guelph health unit
Flyers
More weekly flyers