Privacy breach within Guelph’s health unit has affected influenza patients

Guelph’s public health unit says there was a breach of privacy that has affected the information of residents who tested positive for Influenza within the last nine years.

According to a statement from Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health, a dashboard that was used to display information about influenza cases was posted on its public website between January and May of this year.

The dashboard contained information on individuals with lab-confirmed cases of influenza A and B.

“At no time were the names of clients exposed,” public health said. “It was possible to view certain kinds of personal information and personal health information such as the address of a case, specifics about the strain of influenza and information about symptoms.”

Fewer than 100 people accessed the dashboard while it was posted, according to public health. They said the risk that any personal health information was accessed is very low.

Most of the people impacted were those who tested positive for influenza between Jan. 2, 2011, and Jan. 3, 2020.

Public Health said it has taken steps to ensure that this doesn’t happen again, but did not provide details.

The breach has also been reported to the Information and Privacy Commissioner of Ontario. Residents affected by the breach can file a complaint with the provincial privacy watchdog.

More information can be found on public health’s website.

