City of Regina piloting on-demand transit service

Send this page to someone via email

Regina Transit says it will be testing a four-month on-demand service on Route 10 to provide residents with a new option to help increase ridership.

The City of Regina is piloting the service to determine if it will reduce wait times for residents, as well as use fewer vehicles.

“On Demand service has been successful in other municipalities because it provides customers flexibility when they travel as opposed to a fixed time schedule. Other municipalities have seen an increase in ridership, and we are hoping for the same,” said Kim Onrait, the executive director of citizen services.

Customers will be able to request a bus to pick them up and drop them off at the bus stop of their choice, within the service zone. Passengers can book any time using the On Demand Transit app.

Story continues below advertisement

The pilot project will be available from Aug. 31 to Dec. 31, Monday through Friday evenings.

Read more: Saskatchewan cities requiring masks to ride public transit

Starting Aug. 31, masks will be mandatory on Regina Transit.

1:45 Regina, Saskatoon looking to app to pilot on-demand transit service Regina, Saskatoon looking to app to pilot on-demand transit service