Arrest made in bomb threat at Steinbach court house: ‘This was a reckless and dangerous act’

Police have a man in custody in connection with a bomb threat phoned into the courthouse in Steinbach last month.

Over the lunch hour on July 30, someone called 911 and said there was a bomb in a washroom in the building, forcing the evacuation of the court office on Reimer Avenue. Police say a number of officers were called in, along with the emergency crews from the Steinbach Fire Department.

A suspicious device found in the men’s washroom turned out to be what police have called a “hoax device.”

On Wednesday, police announced a 41-year-old from Richer, Man., has been arrested.

“This was a reckless and dangerous act that was intended to disrupt and obstruct our justice system,” said Manitoba RCMP spokesperson, Sgt. Paul Manaigre in a release.

Yesterday, #rcmpmb officers from Steinbach & Major Crime Services arrested a 41yo male in relation to the July 30 bomb threat at the Steinbach court office. Christian Peter Jaques, from Richer, was remanded into custody on several charges. Further info… https://t.co/oLquSTA5GJ — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) August 26, 2020

“This threat caused the court building to close and required a number of police resources and other first responders to be on scene for an extended period of time.

“Our investigators will always do everything they can to ensure that anyone who attempts to intimidate our courts is held accountable.”

Christian Peter Jaques is charged with intimation of a justice system participant, obstruction of justice, public mischief, and mischief over $5,000.

Jaques is scheduled to make his first court appearance in Winnipeg Thursday.

