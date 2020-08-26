Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Arrest made in bomb threat at Steinbach court house: ‘This was a reckless and dangerous act’

By Shane Gibson Global News
RCMP have laid charges after a bomb threat forced the evacuation of the Steinbach courthouse last month.
RCMP have laid charges after a bomb threat forced the evacuation of the Steinbach courthouse last month. The Canadian Press

Police have a man in custody in connection with a bomb threat phoned into the courthouse in Steinbach last month.

Over the lunch hour on July 30, someone called 911 and said there was a bomb in a washroom in the building, forcing the evacuation of the court office on Reimer Avenue. Police say a number of officers were called in, along with the emergency crews from the Steinbach Fire Department.

A suspicious device found in the men’s washroom turned out to be what police have called a “hoax device.”

Read more: RCMP investigate bomb threat at courthouse in Steinbach, Man.

On Wednesday, police announced a 41-year-old from Richer, Man., has been arrested.

“This was a reckless and dangerous act that was intended to disrupt and obstruct our justice system,” said Manitoba RCMP spokesperson, Sgt. Paul Manaigre in a release.

Story continues below advertisement

“This threat caused the court building to close and required a number of police resources and other first responders to be on scene for an extended period of time.

“Our investigators will always do everything they can to ensure that anyone who attempts to intimidate our courts is held accountable.”

Read more: Police charge Steinbach man with multiple Winnipeg convenience store robberies

Christian Peter Jaques is charged with intimation of a justice system participant, obstruction of justice, public mischief, and mischief over $5,000.

Jaques is scheduled to make his first court appearance in Winnipeg Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement
Lawyer from firm targeted by letter bomb speaks to Amsel’s sentencing
Lawyer from firm targeted by letter bomb speaks to Amsel’s sentencing
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPWinnipeg crimeRicherChristian Peter JaquesReimer AvenueSteinbach bombSteinbach Court Bomb Threat
Flyers
More weekly flyers