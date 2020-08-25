Two signed Canucks jerseys allegedly stolen from BC Hockey Hall of Fame

Two autographed Vancouver Canucks jerseys were allegedly stolen earlier this month from the BC Hockey Hall of Fame in Penticton.
According to South Okanagan Similkameen Crime Stoppers, a man entered the hall at the South Okanagan Events Centre around 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 14.
He’s then alleged to have broken into two cabinets and stolen the autographed jerseys of Daniel and Henrik Sedin, according to the crime-prevention group’s Facebook page.
He then left the scene in a 1995-2001 green Ford Explorer.
Anyone with information is asked to help identify this “misguided Canuck fan,” the social media post said, by calling South Okanagan Similkameen Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
In NHL playoff action, the Vancouver team takes on the Las Vegas Golden Knights in Game 2 of their second-round series.
Las Vegas won the opener on Sunday, blanking Vancouver 5-0.
