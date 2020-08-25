Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Two signed Canucks jerseys allegedly stolen from BC Hockey Hall of Fame

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted August 25, 2020 7:00 pm
Okanagan South Similkameen Crime Stoppers seeking public assistance in identifying a man who allegedly stole two autographed Vancouver Canucks jerseys from the B.C. Hockey Hall of Fame in Penticton.
Okanagan South Similkameen Crime Stoppers seeking public assistance in identifying a man who allegedly stole two autographed Vancouver Canucks jerseys from the B.C. Hockey Hall of Fame in Penticton. South Okanagan Similkameen Crime Stoppers

Two autographed Vancouver Canucks jerseys were allegedly stolen earlier this month from the BC Hockey Hall of Fame in Penticton.

According to South Okanagan Similkameen Crime Stoppers, a man entered the hall at the South Okanagan Events Centre around 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 14.

Read more: COVID-19 fines issued to Surrey businesses, Canucks fans on Scott Road given tickets as ‘warning’

He’s then alleged to have broken into two cabinets and stolen the autographed jerseys of Daniel and Henrik Sedin, according to the crime-prevention group’s Facebook page.

He then left the scene in a 1995-2001 green Ford Explorer.

A security camera view of the suspect’s Ford Explorer.
A security camera view of the suspect’s Ford Explorer. South Okanagan Similkameen Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information is asked to help identify this “misguided Canuck fan,” the social media post said, by calling South Okanagan Similkameen Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

In NHL playoff action, the Vancouver team takes on the Las Vegas Golden Knights in Game 2 of their second-round series.

Las Vegas won the opener on Sunday, blanking Vancouver 5-0.

Fans prepare to cheer on the Canucks in creative ways, due to the pandemic
Fans prepare to cheer on the Canucks in creative ways, due to the pandemic
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeHockeyNHLOkanaganpentictonVancouver Canuckssouth okanaganHenrik SedinDaniel Sedinsouth okanagan events centreBC Hockey Hall Of FameStolen Jerseysautographed jerseys
Flyers
More weekly flyers