Calgary father to be sentenced after drunk driving crash that killed his daughter, injured another teen

Moving victim impact statements were delivered Tuesday from two families who said their lives are forever changed because of one tragic night.

Micheal Bomford was found guilty of drunk driving during a crash in 2016 that killed his 17-year-old daughter, Meghan and seriously injured her friend, Kelsey Nelson. All three were thrown from the vehicle when Bomford’s Jeep Liberty hit the median on westbound McKnight Boulevard on Tuesday, Oct. 18.

Nelson survived the crash, and read her emotional statement in court Tuesday, at several times addressed Bomford by directly looking at him. The 20-year-old now lives with a brain injury after nearly every bone in her body was broken.

“Will you ever be sorry for what you did? Never did I think you could do something like this to us,” Nelson said. Tweet This

“For 1,407 days you have plead not guilty and made me do this without Meghan. I am capable of anything,” Nelson said.

She broke down when she talked about her deep connection with her best friend Meghan.

Meghan Bomford. Family Supplied

“Never did I think I would live without her. I never thought I’d have to speak for the both of us. Especially today. This is for us. I am so grateful to be here every day,” Nelson said.

Kelsey’s father, Randy Nelson, said normal is gone for their family, telling Bomford how his actions affected them.

“How would you feel if someone else did this to your daughter or my daughter? What would you want to happen to them?” Nelson asked. Tweet This

On behalf of Meghan’s family, Meghan’s aunt, Heather Cooper, read her victim impact statement. Cooper said her niece was “vibrant, fun, brilliant, loving, caring, nurturing and loyal.”

“I will forever cherish the 17 years I did have with Meghan,” Cooper said.

Micheal Bomford also addressed the courtroom. He apologized and broke down addressing the court.

Bomford outside court on Tuesday. Jill Croteau/Global Calgary

“Meghan was any father’s dream daughter,” Bomford said. “I miss her every day, and I miss the sound of her voice.”

“I wish I could trade my life for Meghan’s and Kelsey’s injuries but I can’t. I wish I could go back and change things,” Bomford said.

Outside court, Cooper said his words meant little.

“I will never forgive him for what he’s taken from us ever, I won’t. This wasn’t an accident. This could have been prevented. Don’t drink and drive, don’t,” Cooper said. Tweet This

“There is still so much pain and resentment,” she said. “That wasn’t an apology — he’s sorry for himself and he’s sorry for the impact on himself.

Crown prosecutor Trevor Fik is asking for Bomford be sentenced to seven years in prison. Bomford was over three times the legal limit when he got behind the wheel.

“Two passengers had the trust of the accused to drive them safely and he had a duty of care, and he failed that duty,” Fik said.

Defence lawyer James Wyman argued for a five year sentence.

“This has left my client broken and he has to live with the fact he lost his daughter. He cannot undo what’s been done,” Wyman said.

The sentence will be delivered to Bomford on Sept. 9.