Sask. NDP joins substitute teachers calling on province to address issues like paid leave

The NDP is joining substitute teachers in calling on the provincial government to address concerns and make a province-wide plan for a safe return to the classroom.

In particular, identifying the lack of access to paid sick days for substitute teachers and casual staff needing to self-isolate as a problem.

“By sticking us with the worst school reopening plan in Canada, this government has left teachers worried about who will step in if they need to take a sick day, and substitute teachers vulnerable and exposed, with no guaranteed sick leave and no protection as they prepare to interact with potentially hundreds of kids in a week,” NDP education critic Carla Beck said in a press release.

“For the sake of every single teacher, student and parent, we need clear guidelines and supports for substitutes and EAs across the province.”

Some substitute teachers are also raising concerns about travelling between divisions and various schools, and how the different protocols and rules are being relayed.

Jo-Anne Barber is a substitute teacher and says she has made the decision not to return to work this fall out of concern for her safety.

“It’s just too risky. If I had known that there would be a specific cohort, like I would only go into one classroom and that classroom was 10-15 students, then I might consider that that was safer,” Barber said.

“I’m not as confident right now, given what protocols that have been put in place.”

Barber said she knows others who have also made the decision not to return.

“Without cohorting substitute teachers and addressing class size, there’s just no way it’s safe, and I worry about how schools will function without us,” Barber said.

“The reality is, there won’t be enough subs. We don’t feel safe.” Tweet This

Deborah Bidulka is also a substitute teacher and says the shortage of substitute teachers predates COVID-19. She adds she now thinks the problem will be worse.

“As a special ed teacher, I often sub for special ed teachers and sometimes when I’ve been called to a school, I’ll get called in the morning or part way through the day,” Bidulka said.

“If I’m not available and a teacher has gone home and there isn’t a sub, what are they going to do? Bring two classes together?”

To date, the NDP says it hasn’t seen any assurance or commitment by the province.

Global News reached out to the province, who has yet to issue a reply.