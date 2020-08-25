Menu

Manitoba man killed in crash with gravel truck

By Shane Gibson Global News
A 22-year-old man is dead after police say his pickup track crashed into the back of a gravel truck in the Municipality of Deloraine-Winchester Monday.
A 22-year-old man is dead after police say his pickup track crashed into the back of a gravel truck in the Municipality of Deloraine-Winchester Monday.

A man is dead after police say he crashed into the back of a gravel truck in the Municipality of Deloraine-Winchester Monday.

RCMP were called after the man was found injured next to his pickup truck off Road 125 West, near the intersection with Hwy 3, around 3:10 p.m.

Police say the pickup truck had crashed into the rear trailer of a large gravel truck without the driver of the gravel truck noticing.

They say the gravel truck continued driving on while the injured man’s pickup truck ended up in a nearby field.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 22-year-old man from the Municipality of Deloraine-Winchester, was rushed to hospital where he later died.

Kilarney RCMP continue to investigate with help from a forensic collision reconstructionist.

