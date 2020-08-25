Manitoba man killed in crash with gravel truck

A man is dead after police say he crashed into the back of a gravel truck in the Municipality of Deloraine-Winchester Monday.
RCMP were called after the man was found injured next to his pickup truck off Road 125 West, near the intersection with Hwy 3, around 3:10 p.m.
Police say the pickup truck had crashed into the rear trailer of a large gravel truck without the driver of the gravel truck noticing.
They say the gravel truck continued driving on while the injured man’s pickup truck ended up in a nearby field.
Trending Stories
The driver of the pickup truck, a 22-year-old man from the Municipality of Deloraine-Winchester, was rushed to hospital where he later died.
Kilarney RCMP continue to investigate with help from a forensic collision reconstructionist.
Winnipeg race car driver Amber Balcaen recovering after serious crash
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments