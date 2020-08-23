Menu

Canada

Rally and BBQ being held in Brampton in honour of D’Andre Campbell and Jamal Francique

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 23, 2020 10:26 am
D’Andre Campbell’s family speaks out after son fatally shot by police in Brampton
WATCH ABOVE (June 12): The family of a 26-year-old D'Andre Campbell is reeling after he was fatally shot by Peel Regional Police in April.

BRAMPTON, Ont. — The families of two Black men killed by Peel Regional Police are set to hold a rally and barbecue in their honour Sunday afternoon.

The event to remember the lives of D’Andre Campbell and Jamal Francique will be held at Creditview Sandalwood Park in Brampton.

Police officers shot and killed both men in separate incidents this year.

Read more: D’Andre Campbell fatally shot by police in Brampton home after calling for help, family says

The province’s police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit, continues to examine both deaths.

The Campbells say 26-year-old D’Andre called 911 on himself on April 6, but they do not know why. He lived with schizophrenia, and the family says he was not a danger to anyone that day.

Francique’s family says the 28-year-old lived with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder and was unarmed when he was shot in the back of the head on Jan. 7.

The SIU says police were planning to arrest Francique when the shooting occurred.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
