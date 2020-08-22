Menu

Environment

Severe thunderstorm warning for Manitoba’s Whiteshell region

By Amber McGuckin Global News
Posted August 22, 2020 11:44 am
FILE.
FILE. Vera Shestak via Getty Images

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of the Whiteshell area in Manitoba.

As of about 10 a.m. on Saturday the warning was in effect for: Falcon Lake, West Hawk Lake, Pointe du Bois, R.M. of Reynolds including Ste. Rita, Hadashville and Rennie.

Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking an area of severe thunderstorms capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to nickel-sized hail and heavy rain.

The agency says the area of severe thunderstorms stretches from Betula Lake to near Rennie and is moving to the east.

Tornado touches down in western Manitoba
Tornado touches down in western Manitoba

Environment Canada says people should take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches and that heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads, adding that fast-moving water across a road can sweep a vehicle away.

The agency adds that strong winds can toss objects, damage buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles.

Read more: ‘Everybody is impacted’: Community grieves young couple killed in Virden, Man. tornado

With the number of tornado warnings that have occurred in Manitoba this summer, Environment Canada is also reminding people that severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes.

