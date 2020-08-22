Severe thunderstorm warning for Manitoba’s Whiteshell region

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of the Whiteshell area in Manitoba.

As of about 10 a.m. on Saturday the warning was in effect for: Falcon Lake, West Hawk Lake, Pointe du Bois, R.M. of Reynolds including Ste. Rita, Hadashville and Rennie.

Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking an area of severe thunderstorms capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to nickel-sized hail and heavy rain.

The agency says the area of severe thunderstorms stretches from Betula Lake to near Rennie and is moving to the east.

0:43 Tornado touches down in western Manitoba Tornado touches down in western Manitoba

Environment Canada says people should take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches and that heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads, adding that fast-moving water across a road can sweep a vehicle away.

Story continues below advertisement

The agency adds that strong winds can toss objects, damage buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles.

With the number of tornado warnings that have occurred in Manitoba this summer, Environment Canada is also reminding people that severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes.