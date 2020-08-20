Menu

News

Senior dies in collision between train and vehicle near Portage la Prairie

By Will Reimer Global News
Posted August 20, 2020 9:17 pm
Rail crossing on Panet north of Mission.
Rail crossing on Panet north of Mission. Mike Arsenault/Global News

RCMP say a 71-year-old man from Bagot, Man., has died after the SUV he was driving was struck by a train.

Mounties say the incident happened shortly after noon on Thursday on Road 52 West, just north of Highway 1 and around 20 km west of Portage la Prairie.

Read more: Manitoba passenger train derailment caused by track defects, safety board says

Investigators believe the man was driving southbound when his vehicle was struck by an eastbound CN train.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers from Portage la Prairie, CN police, and an RCMP Forensic Collision Reconstructionist continue to investigate.

