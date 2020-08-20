Senior dies in collision between train and vehicle near Portage la Prairie

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP say a 71-year-old man from Bagot, Man., has died after the SUV he was driving was struck by a train.

Mounties say the incident happened shortly after noon on Thursday on Road 52 West, just north of Highway 1 and around 20 km west of Portage la Prairie.

Investigators believe the man was driving southbound when his vehicle was struck by an eastbound CN train.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers from Portage la Prairie, CN police, and an RCMP Forensic Collision Reconstructionist continue to investigate.

