Ragu, pasta sauce brand, says it is no longer selling in Canada

Send this page to someone via email

There is one less pasta sauce on the market in Canada and consumers are not happy about it.

Popular pasta brand sauce Ragu said it is no longer selling products in the country.

“We regret to inform you that Ragu has made the hard decision to exit the Canadian pasta-sauce market. We hope that you have enjoyed the delicious taste of Ragu and are very sorry for any inconvenience,” the company’s Twitter account wrote when a customer asked “what happened to you in Canada?” as they couldn’t find their sauce in the grocery store.

We regret to inform you that RAGÚ® has made the hard decision to exit the Canadian pasta-sauce market. We hope that you have enjoyed the delicious taste of RAGÚ® and are very sorry for any inconvenience. For further questions please visit our website at https://t.co/cvDAzs6uSm. — Ragú® (@ragusauce) August 11, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Other users responded with their disappointment.

“This is devastating as Ragu original is the only smooth pasta sauce on the market …,” wrote @lluvysk.

“Nooooo…… I like it too and have been buying it for decades,” @ColleenMariona wrote.

Ragu is owned by Mizkan America Inc.

It is unclear whether the COVID-19 pandemic had anything to do with the decision to pull out of the Canadian market.

On its website, it reads: “We recognize that finding our product may be a challenge right now and are working hard to keep up with demand to restock your favorite products.”

The company began in the 1930s in Rochester, N.Y. and opened its first factory in 1946.

Noooooo……I like it too and have been buying it for decades. 😫👎 — Colleen Mariona (@ColleenMariona) August 20, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

this is devastating as ragu original is the ONLY smooth pasta sauce on the market aka perfect for someone like me with disordered eating :( — sadclown (@lluvysk) August 20, 2020

We regret to inform you that RAGÚ® has made the hard decision to exit the Canadian pasta-sauce market. We hope that you have enjoyed the delicious taste of RAGÚ® and are very sorry for any inconvenience. For further questions please visit our website at https://t.co/IvjPpf6xuM. — Ragú® (@ragusauce) August 11, 2020

Story continues below advertisement