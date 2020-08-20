Menu

Sports

Canada loses Lake Louise alpine ski event for 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 20, 2020 11:09 am
Candace Crawford, of Canada, skis down the course during the Women's World Cup Super-G ski race in Lake Louise, Alta., on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019.
Candace Crawford, of Canada, skis down the course during the Women's World Cup Super-G ski race in Lake Louise, Alta., on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Canada will not hold an alpine ski race on the World Cup circuit this season after the Lake Louise event announced Thursday it will take a season off during the COVID-19 pandemic.

FIS, the sport’s governing body, says all North American events will be realigned at existing technical and speed race venues in Europe.

Read more: World Cup cross-country ski event cancelled in Quebec City due to coronavirus outbreak

Men’s and women’s World Cup events were scheduled to be held in Lake Louise, Alta., Nov. 25 to Dec. 6.

Lake Louise organizers say they plan to run their event in 2021.

The decision also cancels events in Killington, Vt., and Vail/Beaver Creek, Colo. Val d’Isere, France and St. Moritz, Switzerland will add events this season.

The first World Cup alpine event was held at Lake Louise in 1980 and racing has taken place annually at the Alberta mountain since 1993.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
