Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
World

Iran’s state TV says country unveiled 2 missiles amid renewed U.S. tensions

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted August 20, 2020 7:58 am
Trump says U.S. will restore ‘virtually all’ previously suspended U.N. sanctions on Iran
WATCH: Trump says U.S. will restore 'virtually all' previously suspended U.N. sanctions on Iran

Iran’s state TV is reporting the country has unveiled two new missiles amid heightened tensions between Iran and the United States.

State TV said officials unveiled the two new missiles on Thursday — National Defence Industry Day in Iran. They are named after top Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who were killed outside Baghdad’s international airport in a U.S. strike in January.

Read more: U.N. faces potential crisis as U.S. seeks to reimpose sanctions on Iran

The “Martyr Hajj Qassem” surface-to-surface ballistic missile has a 1,400-kilometre (870-mile) range, according to the semi-official Fars news agency. State TV said the “Martyr Abu Mahdi” naval cruise missile has a 1,000-kilometre (620-mile) range.

State TV said the “Martyr Hajj Qassem” missile was not intercepted by a defence system during a test.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
Trump says there will be ‘snap-back’ on Iran sanctions, declines Putin’s offer for video summit
Trump says there will be ‘snap-back’ on Iran sanctions, declines Putin’s offer for video summit

Also on Thursday, Iran unveiled a fourth-generation light turbo-fan engine for its advanced drones.

Iran also inaugurated the production line of its domestically produced “Owj” engine for the Iranian-made twin-seat Kowsar fighter jet.

Read more: U.S. seeks more support from U.N. council to permanently extend Iran arms embargo

Iran routinely unveils technological achievements for its armed forces, its space program and its nuclear efforts.

President Donald Trump pulled the U.S. out of the nuclear agreement between Iran and six major powers, known in 2018, and tensions between the two countries have escalated since.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Donald TrumpIranQassem SoleimaniTrump IranIran newsDonald Trump IranIran MissilesIran-US relationsIran USAIRan state TVnuclear agreement iran us
Flyers
More weekly flyers