Calgary couple arrested, drugs and guns seized: ALERT

A Calgary couple has been arrested after the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams seized three guns and $14,000 worth of drugs and cash.
On Aug. 6, the couple was arrested by ALERT Calgary’s organized crime and gang team following a search of homes in the Beltline and Dover neighbourhoods, officials said in a news release Wednesday.
During the residence searches, ALERT seized several items that include:
- three firearms
- 17 grams of fentanyl powder
- 18 grams of methamphetamine
- 15 grams of cocaine
- 312 grams of a cocaine buffing agent
- $2,635 cash
Twenty-eight-year-old Ross Darr is facing 21 charges related to drugs and firearms and 33-year-old Michelle McDonnell has been charged with seven gun-related offences.
“In this instance, ALERT was able to make a quick arrest by leveraging information provided by our team in Medicine Hat,” Acting inspector with ALERT Calgary Kristie Verheul said.
“The benefit of ALERT is having teams situated across the province who are intelligence-led and can provide a dedicated approach to organized crime threats.”
Anyone who suspects drug or gang-related activity is asked to contact local police or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
