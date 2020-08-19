Menu

Canada

Day 2 of New Brunswick election campaign amid the COVID-19 pandemic

By STAFF The Canadian Press
Posted August 19, 2020 9:21 am
New Brunswick
Premier Blaine Higgs announced on Tuesday efforts to improve mental health and addiction services if his Progressive Conservative government is re-elected. Global News

Progressive Conservative Leader Blaine Higgs is in Moncton today on the second day of New Brunswick’s election campaign.

Liberal Leader Kevin Vickers will be campaigning in Saint John.

On Tuesday, Vickers rolled out his party’s latest candidate – former Tory deputy premier Robert Gauvin.

Gauvin quit Higgs’ party in February to sit as an Independent in protest of a plan that would have resulted in closures of some emergency rooms in rural hospitals.

The Liberal member for Saint John Harbour, former city councillor Gerry Lowe, said Tuesday he won’t run again, calling his decision to enter provincial politics in 2018 a “gigantic mistake.”

Higgs announced on Tuesday efforts to improve mental health and addiction services if his Progressive Conservative government is re-elected.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 19, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
