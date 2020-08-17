Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Charges laid following seizure of over 60 dogs in eastern New Brunswick: SPCA

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted August 17, 2020 3:40 pm
NB SPCA animal control officers seized over 60 dogs from a property in Escuminac, N.B. Tuesday.
NB SPCA animal control officers seized over 60 dogs from a property in Escuminac, N.B. Tuesday. Photo credit: Diane Doiron

The New Brunswick SPCA says charges have been laid following the seizure of over 60 dogs from an unlicensed establishment in Escuminac in April.

According to the organization, Eric Couture and Kevin Lockwood have both been charged with failing to provide adequate medical care to an animal, confining an animal in unsanitary conditions under the SPCA Act of New Brunswick, and willfully failing to provide adequate care to an animal under the Criminal Code of Canada.

READ MORE: 61 dogs seized from property in eastern New Brunswick: SPCA

They are both set to appear in court in Miramichi on Sept. 4.

Trending Stories

N.B. SPCA says the dogs that were involved in the case were given the proper care and have been adopted to new homes throughout the province.

Story continues below advertisement

The organization is encouraging citizens to contact their hotline at 1-877-722-1522 if they suspect the mistreatment of any animals.  

Saint John police investigate after videos of alleged animal cruelty go viral
Saint John police investigate after videos of alleged animal cruelty go viral
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
New BrunswickDogsAnimalsAnimal CrueltySPCAAnimal AbuseAnimal welfareN.B.Dogs SeizedNew Brunswick SPCAbreederEscuminacAnimal seized
Flyers
More weekly flyers