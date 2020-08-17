Charges laid following seizure of over 60 dogs in eastern New Brunswick: SPCA

Send this page to someone via email

The New Brunswick SPCA says charges have been laid following the seizure of over 60 dogs from an unlicensed establishment in Escuminac in April.

According to the organization, Eric Couture and Kevin Lockwood have both been charged with failing to provide adequate medical care to an animal, confining an animal in unsanitary conditions under the SPCA Act of New Brunswick, and willfully failing to provide adequate care to an animal under the Criminal Code of Canada.

They are both set to appear in court in Miramichi on Sept. 4.

N.B. SPCA says the dogs that were involved in the case were given the proper care and have been adopted to new homes throughout the province.

The organization is encouraging citizens to contact their hotline at 1-877-722-1522 if they suspect the mistreatment of any animals.

