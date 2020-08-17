5 songs you must hear this week: 17 August 2020

With the arrival of mid-August, we’re on the lee side of summer when it comes to new releases and the industry starts looking to the third and fourth quarters. Some acts, however, will use this fallow period to strike.

1. Walk Off the Earth, Farther We Go

Single (Columbia)

Recommended If You Like: Anthemic alt-pop

Very pleasant summer pop that harkens back to the innocence of youth tempered with the realization that the older we get, the smarter we (should) become. Damn, I can hear this being licensed for so many commercials. If they’re so inclined, they could make a ton of money from doing that.

2. I Don’t Know How But They Found Me, Leave Me Alone

Razzmatazz (Fearless/Concord)

RIYL: Modern music with a funky 80s twist

Using elements familiar to MGMT fans and funky synth lines that wouldn’t have sounded out of place in 1983, Salt Lake City’s IDKHBTFM (still one of my least-favourite band names of the last decade, but whatever) is the lead single from the band’s first full album. It’s been all singles and EPs up until this point. The record will be here October 16,

3. Peach Tree Rascals, Mariposa

Good Luck, Seeker (10K Projects/Capitol)

RIYL: Butterflies?

Based in LA but consisting of members with roots in Mexico, The Philippines, and Palestine, this five-piece outfit’s new song was inspired by a spot in Yosemite where there are a lot of butterflies (“mariposa” in Spanish). The song is getting traction online and at radio even though the band has play few (if any!) live gigs to this point.

4. Ashe, Save Myself

Single (further/Mom + Pop)

RIYL: Confessional songs from people who know they’ve screw up

The gentle major key arrangement belies the mood of the lyrics which alludes to some kind of bad relationship that came with so many bad decisions. Finneas (Billie Eilish’s brother) and Niall Horan (One Direction) have invested heavily in Ashe, who is from San Jose, California. If you’re into TikTok, you may already have seen/heard from her.

Bastille, What You Gonna Do? (feat. Graham Coxon)

Single (Republic)

RIYL: Short, sharp pop songs

I don’t know what I was expecting when I played this song for the first time, but it was love at first listen. Dan Smith, the band’s frontman, calls this single “a new beginning” for the group. There’s no new album yet, but Bastille was so excited about how this track turned out that they decided to rush-release it. I can see why.