Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Entertainment

Weekly survey: 25 years after the Battle of Britpop, are you on Team Blur or Team Oasis?

By Alan Cross Corus Radio
Posted August 17, 2020 9:45 am
Oasis stars Liam and Noel Gallagher pictured at the Q Magazine music awards in London, England on April 30, 2003.
Oasis stars Liam and Noel Gallagher pictured at the Q Magazine music awards in London, England on April 30, 2003. Fiona Hanson - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images
Twenty-five years ago this month, Blur and Oasis went head-to-head for chart supremacy on the same week, sending Britain into chaos. (I’ve written it up here.) Blur won the week but Oasis won the overall war when (What’s the Story) Morning Glory ended up selling 22 million copies globally.Everyone is all friends now, but old habits and allegiances die hard. Even after a quarter century, this a division among fans of British music. Where do you land? Team Blur or Team Oasis. Vote now.
Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Corus Radio, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
oasisblurBritpop
Flyers
More weekly flyers