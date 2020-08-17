Weekly survey: 25 years after the Battle of Britpop, are you on Team Blur or Team Oasis?

Twenty-five years ago this month, Blur and Oasis went head-to-head for chart supremacy on the same week, sending Britain into chaos. (I’ve written it up here.) Blur won the week but Oasis won the overall war when (What’s the Story) Morning Glory ended up selling 22 million copies globally.Everyone is all friends now, but old habits and allegiances die hard. Even after a quarter century, this a division among fans of British music. Where do you land? Team Blur or Team Oasis. Vote now.
Twenty-five years ago, the Battle of Britpop pitted Blur vs. Oasis. A quarter-century later, which band has your support?— Alan Cross (@alancross) August 17, 2020
